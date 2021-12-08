Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Almost 1,700 crore spent on advertisements in three years: Centre
india news

Almost 1,700 crore spent on advertisements in three years: Centre

The Central government on Tuesday told the Parliament that it spent almost ₹1,700 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media between 2018 and 2021
For advertisements in electronic media, the government spent a total of 193.52 crore in the last three years. (Hindustan Times Photo)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 10:02 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

The Central government on Tuesday told the Parliament that it spent almost 1,700 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media between 2018 and 2021.

Replying to a question by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) lawmaker Badruddin Ajmal, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said the amount committed for advertisements by the government through print and electronic media during the period 2018-19 to 2020-21 was 1,698.98 crore.

“The primary objective of the government advertising is to create awareness of government policies and schemes among the intended beneficiaries including the population living in far flung and remote areas, through Print, Electronic & Outdoor Media,” said Thakur in a written statement.

The data shared by the ministry showed that the government spent a total of 826.5 crore on advertisements in newspapers. It said 118.59 crore was spent on advertisements in 6,085 newspapers in 2020-21, 200 crore in 5,365 newspapers in 2019-20 and 507.9 crore was spent on ads in 6,119 newspapers in 2018-19.

For advertisements in electronic media, the government spent a total of 193.52 crore in the last three years, it said.

Also Read: SKM’s 5-member panel to meet today for ‘urgent meeting’ in Delhi

RELATED STORIES

Thakur had earlier told the Parliament that the government has reduced spending on advertisements by reducing the size of non-communication advertisements like inviting tender or job vacancies and by giving only bare minimum information with links for further details.

The cost-cutting comes close after in response to a Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by activist Jatin Desai, the Bureau of Outreach and Communication said a cumulative of 1.95 crore was spent per day on advertisements in 2019-20. It included 295.05 crore spent on print advertisement, 317.05 crore on electronic media and 101.1 crore on outdoor advertisements in the form of hoardings and billboards.

Even though the Bureau made major reveals, it had failed to furnish information on the amount spent on advertisements in foreign media.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP