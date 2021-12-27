Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amarinder meets Amit Shah ahead of Punjab polls, seat-sharing talk likely
india news

Amarinder meets Amit Shah ahead of Punjab polls, seat-sharing talk likely

It is being speculated in the political quarters that Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Amit Shah is likely to further take forward the talks of a possible seat-sharing arrangement. They may also explore a broad understanding of other issues.
Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday arrived at Union home minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi for a key meeting ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

According to officials familiar with the matter, cited by the PTI news agency, the ex-chief minister of Punjab is also likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda later in the day amid speculation over a possible seat-sharing arrangement between Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and the BJP.

Amarinder Singh, who founded the Punjab Lok Congress following a split with the Congress and him quitting the post of the chief minister, has indicated an intention to contest all 117 seats in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

However, he confirmed two weeks ago the decision to form an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) has been taken in principle and that the seat adjustment will be announced soon.

RELATED STORIES

It is being speculated in the political quarters that Captain Amarinder Singh's meeting with Amit Shah is likely to further take forward the talks of a possible seat-sharing arrangement. They may also explore a broad understanding of other issues.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab assembly are scheduled to be held early next year, either in February or March, according to those familiar with the matter. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 27, 2022, unless dissolved earlier.

In the 2017 Punjab assembly election, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after ten long years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117-member Punjab legislative assembly.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amarinder singh capt. amarinder singh capt amarinder amit shah punjab punjab assembly assembly election
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP