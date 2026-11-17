Singh had left the Congress in 2021 after he was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi ahead of the 2022 Punjab polls. According to senior Congress leaders present at the event, Amarinder’s presence in the front row was significant.
Acknowledging his presence, LoP Rahul Gandhi said: “I have never seen my parents fighting except on one occasion. My father was on phone and my mother was trying to talk to him. Guess what, he was talking to Captain Amarinder Singh.”
While his presence is no indication of his return to the Congress, it has triggered curiosity in the party ahead of the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. According to people close to Singh, he is not entirely comfortable in the BJP and his presence at the event is a message to both the BJP and the Congress.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Captain Amarinder Singh's Presence At Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch Sparks Curiosity Ahead Of Punjab Polls