Amarinder Singh's party makes fun of Sidhu as Congress chooses Channi

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress relished the moment when Rahul Gandhi announced Charanjit Singh Channi's name as the chief minister candidate of the party for the upcoming Punjab Assembly Election 2022. Posting a photo where Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi and Sunil Jakhar are standing together holding each other's hand up, but accidentally Sidhu's shawl covered his face, the Punjab Lok Congress tweeted that the picture is worth a thousand words. The tweet implied that as in the photo, Sidhu has been eclipsed in Punjab politics with Channi becoming the chief minister face.

Time and again, Amarinder Singh emphasised that he will not allow his bete noire Sidhu to become the chief minister. In his latest attack on Sidhu, Amarinder Singh said Pakistan PM Imran Khan had recommended Sidhu.

The decision was much-waited as the Congress earlier announced collective leadership. During his last visit, as both Channi and Sidhu urged Rahul Gandhi to announce a CM face, Rahul Gandhi said the party will decide based on the feedback of the people. Channi was ahead of Sidhu according to people's feedback and his name was announced without making any exception for Sidhu.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji , who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision!!!" Sidhu tweeted early on Sunday. "You won't," Amarinder Singh's party replied.

Punjab has seen internal conflicts in Congress with Amarinder Singh and Sidhu at the loggerheads for the longest time. After Channi became the chief minister, Sidhu threw his usual fits but was appeased by Channi.

Ahead of the announcement of the CM candidate, all top Congress leaders pledged to support each other.

The Aam Aadmi Party which will give a tough fight to the Congress this time slammed the decision and said it is really sad that the Congress made such a person their CM face who even sold the sand of Punjab.