Amarnath cloudburst: 13 dead so far; Army continues rescue operations| Top pts

A cloudburst occurred near the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Friday. Thirteen people have died so far and several people have been injured. Rescue operations are currently underway and there is fear of more casualties in the mishap.

The cloudburst took place following heavy rain in the upper reaches of the cave. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food.

Here are the latest updates:

> The toll in the cloudburst has now climbed to 13. Earlier, NDRF DG Atul Karwal told news agency ANI on Friday that 10 people have died in the cloudburst till now and three others were rescued alive.

> “Cloudburst reported at around 5.30 pm. High momentum water flow affected many tents. Our crew is engaged in rescue work. 2 out of our 3 teams engaged. J-K Police, Indian Army and Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) also engaged. Initial momentum decreasing, we'll be prepared for every situation,” Karwal added.

> An ITBP official told ANI that the Amarnath Yatra has been halted temporarily due to the area being inundated and will resume if the weather remains normal and makeshift arrangements are made. Rain is continuing, for now, the official added.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General (L-G) Manoj Sinha over the mishap, adding all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

> Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to L-G Singa and tweeted that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the state Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Border Security Force (BSF) and the local administration were carrying out the rescue operations.

> Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he is in constant touch with the J-K administration. “The SDRF and NDRF teams have promptly swung into action to provide all possible relief and assistance,” Dr Singh tweeted.

> The Northern Army Command that six teams of the army including helicopters have been launched for aid of Yatris in Cloudburst affected area.

