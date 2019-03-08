Ambala youth to tie the knot with Sialkot girl amid Indo-Pakistan tension

At a time when tension between the neighbouring countries has escalated in the wake of airstrikes on a terror launch pad across the border, a 33-year-old man from Haryana is all set to tie the knot with a woman from Sialkot in Pakistan.

The marriage between Parvinder Singh, a telecom contractor and resident of Tepla village in Ambala, will be solemnised by the end of this week at a gurdwara in Patiala as per Sikh tradition with Kiran Sarjeet (27) who along with her family reached India via Samjhauta Express on Thursday.

The two got engaged in 2016 when Sarjeet visited her maternal uncle’s house at Samana in Patiala.

Parvinder, who is the youngest of three siblings, said he had known Sarjeet for long since she is a distant relative of his aunt (wife of father’s younger brother). Her family had stayed back in Sialkot during Partition in 1947, he says.

“I first saw her in 2014 when she was visiting India. Two years later, when I expressed interest in her, both she and her family agreed. We got engaged in a simple ceremony. Sarjeet, who is the eldest of five siblings, has done master’s in English and is a teacher there. I hope she will be happy here after marriage,” he said.

Parvinder says he was twice sponsored by Sarjeet’s family for the Pakistan visa, but he didn’t get one.

“They have got visa for 45 days for Patiala and I will try to get it extended it by submitting a request to the authorities after the wedding. I will try to get her visa for Ambala so that she can stay with me or I will have to rent a house in Patiala,” Parvinder said.

“Sarjeet’s family was to board Samjhauta Express last week, but they could not as the train was cancelled due to the rising tensions. Now, they boarded the train today (Thursday) and reached Delhi from where they will come to Patiala,” he said.

“The exact date of marriage is not finalised, but it is likely to take place on Saturday,” he added.

