Amid Covid-19 lockdown, Odisha couple ties the knot at police station

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 15:45 IST

A young couple from Odisha got married in a police station on Tuesday amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Pabitra Sahoo (28) of Nadipada in western Odisha district of Bargarh and Lakshmi Meher (24) of Ambapali locality was slated to tie the knot at a local marriage registrar’s office. Sahoo, who works as an automobile mechanic, has been in love with Meher for over a year.

On Tuesday, the couple chose Bargarh town police station as the makeshift venue to get married since the marriage registrar’s office has been shut since March 25 – the day the lockdown started.

They went to the police station and expressed their wish to get married to inspector Sadanand Pujahari. “I allowed the couple to get married in the police station because of the difficult circumstances due to the nationwide shutdown. They have given us in writing that they will live as man and wife from now on,” said Pujahari.

The couple was given hand sanitiser and masks before Sahoo tied a mangalsutra around Meher’s neck. The couple and the police officials had to make do with biscuits as no sweets were available due to the lockdown. Later, the couple went to a nearby temple to seek blessings of a local goddess.

“I had never imagined that I would ever get married in a police station. I would have liked to host a reception for my loved ones. But I am happy that I could marry the love of my life,” said Sahoo.