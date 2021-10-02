Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Punjab, Haryana to buy paddy from tomorrow; farmers end protest after assurance
Punjab, Haryana to buy paddy from tomorrow; farmers end protest after assurance

Updated on Oct 02, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Farmers protest in Karnal’s Indri town near a BJP meeting venue, on Thursday. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Paddy procurement in Haryana and Punjab will begin from October 3, news agency ANI reported quoting Ashwini Kumar Choubey, minister of the state of consumer affairs, food & public distribution. This comes days after the Centre delayed the procurement of Kharif crops till October 11, sparking protests in Haryana and Punjab by farmers.

According to the previous order by the Union ministry, widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states. Paddy procurement for 2021-22 Kharif marketing season in Punjab was to commence from October 1, while in Haryana it officially started from September 25.

"The procurement of Kharif crops will start from tomorrow (October 3) in Haryana as well as Punjab," said Choubey after holding a meeting with Manohar Lal Khattar, chief minister of Haryana.

The Haryana chief minister also confirmed the change in the government order. "Due to delay in monsoon, the central government had postponed the start of procurement of paddy and millet to October 11 from 1 this year... the procurement will start tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

Following the change in order, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of over forty farmers' unions, withdrew their demonstrations for the early start of procurement of Kharif crops.

Earlier in the day, Haryana police baton-charged the people protesting over delay in paddy procurement in Panchkula. Protesters broke barricades and gathered outside the residence of the Haryana Chief Minister in Karnal as they agitated against the previous order.

Similar protests were also reported on Friday from Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Panipat districts as farmers locked the gates of market committees to express their resentment.

