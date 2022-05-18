Amid Gyanvapi Mosque row, Mahua Moitra's illustration dig at Centre

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi-led government, on Wednesday shared an illustration on Twitter of India's economy mocking the Centre as it struggles to keep inflation in check.

She also appears to be targeting the BJP over the ongoing row on the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi where a 'Shivling' was reportedly found following a court-mandated video survey, with many on the internet being reminded of the dispute in Ayodhya over the construction of the Ram temple, which was finally settled by the Supreme Court in 2019 when it gave its landmark verdict in the favour of the Hindu side.

The illustration, drawn by a handle that goes by the name ‘penpencildraw’ on the micro-blogging platform Instagram, shows a woman dressed in a saree (in an apparent reference to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman) asking a man who has taken to the shovel to “keep digging” to find “economy” buried in the ground.

Through the reference, she could also be directly blaming the Centre for digging up a Shivling to divert the nation from the more important issues like inflation and unemployment.

And meanwhile in India… pic.twitter.com/CwTlNSEzQj — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 18, 2022

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the government over rising inflation and unemployment and said India looks a "lot like Sri Lanka" and the Centre should not distract people.

"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 77.61 against the US dollar. Wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 per cent in April mainly on account of spiralling prices of food, fuel and other commodities, which may prompt the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy review next month.

Last month, Moitra took a dig at the Centre for allegedly "lying and stalling data" on the total deaths due to Covid-19 and claimed, "56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs".

"Lying and stalling data publication doesn’t make truth go away. India official Covid death is 5.2 lakhs- WHO estimate is 8 times this figure. Let’s face facts & learn from them. 56 inches can’t mask 56 lakhs," she had tweeted reacting to a report by The New York Times that claimed that the Indian government was stalling the efforts by the World Health Organization (WHO) to publish its estimate on excess Covid-19 death.