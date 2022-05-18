Home / India News / ‘Looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over price rise
india news

‘Looks a lot like Sri Lanka’: Rahul Gandhi's swipe at Centre over price rise

Rahul Gandhi has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting.(ANI file)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting.(ANI file)
Updated on May 18, 2022 05:07 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

In his latest swipe at the government, that may draw sharp reactions from the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said India's petrol price, unemployment and communal violence graph “looks a lot like Sri Lanka”, and the Centre should not distract people.

Gandhi has been accusing the government of distracting people with other issues to hide its failures and issues of price rise and unemployment.

"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," Gandhi tweeted sharing a graph comparing petrol price, unemployment and communal violence between the two nations.

The graph has similar images of India and Sri Lanka citing various sources including armed conflict location and event data project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Congress leaders have been attacking the government over the issue of price and inflation and rising unemployment and said the situation in the country is going the Sri Lanka way, where the prime minister was forced to resign amid the worst economic crisis.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rahul gandhi inflation fuel price sri lanka + 2 more
rahul gandhi inflation fuel price sri lanka + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out