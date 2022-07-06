Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Amid Kaali row, Leena Manimekalai's 2013 tweet 'I will surrender..' goes viral
india news

Amid Kaali row, Leena Manimekalai's 2013 tweet 'I will surrender..' goes viral

A 2013 tweet of Leena Manimekalai where she wrote she will surrender her citizenship if Modi becomes the Prime Minister is now going viral as the poster of her documentary is drawing flak. 
Old tweets of Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai have come on the radar. 
Published on Jul 06, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's old tweets against PM Modi, Hindutva are going viral as the filmmaker finds herself in trouble over the poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking in front of a pride flag.

A 2013 tweet of the filmmaker is doing the rounds where she wrote: "I will surrender my passports, rationcard, pancard and my citizenship if ever Modi becomes this country's PM in my lifetime. I swear!' Social media users asked riled up by the poster asked her whether she has done it or not.

RELATED STORIES

In another tweet in 2020, the filmmaker wrote, "Ram is not God. He is just a BJP invented the Electronic voting machine."

Following the outrage, the issue of which was also taken by the Indian High Commission in Toronto with the Canadian authorities, the screening of the film has been cancelled. Both the Toronto Metropolitan University and the Aga Khan Museum issued apologies for hurting the sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the government will think about banning the filmmaker's documentary in the state. Several complaints have been filed against the documentary in two separate courts in Bihar while FIRs have been lodged against Leena in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As the controversy began, the filmmaker said she had nothing to lose. "Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," She wrote in a Twitter post.

The film is about the events during Kaali's stroll through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
goddess kali
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP