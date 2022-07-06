Amid Kaali row, Leena Manimekalai's 2013 tweet 'I will surrender..' goes viral

Madurai-born, Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's old tweets against PM Modi, Hindutva are going viral as the filmmaker finds herself in trouble over the poster of her film which depicted a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking in front of a pride flag.

A 2013 tweet of the filmmaker is doing the rounds where she wrote: "I will surrender my passports, rationcard, pancard and my citizenship if ever Modi becomes this country's PM in my lifetime. I swear!' Social media users asked riled up by the poster asked her whether she has done it or not.

In another tweet in 2020, the filmmaker wrote, "Ram is not God. He is just a BJP invented the Electronic voting machine."

Following the outrage, the issue of which was also taken by the Indian High Commission in Toronto with the Canadian authorities, the screening of the film has been cancelled. Both the Toronto Metropolitan University and the Aga Khan Museum issued apologies for hurting the sentiments.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the government will think about banning the filmmaker's documentary in the state. Several complaints have been filed against the documentary in two separate courts in Bihar while FIRs have been lodged against Leena in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

As the controversy began, the filmmaker said she had nothing to lose. "Till the time I live, I wish to live with a voice that speaks what I believe without fear. If the price for that is my life, it can be given," She wrote in a Twitter post.

The film is about the events during Kaali's stroll through the streets of Toronto city one fine evening.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail