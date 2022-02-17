Amid KCR's anti-Modi pitch, PM's birthday greetings for 'KCR Garu'

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has now upped his ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially after Budget 2022, received a message from PM Modi on Thursday. Nothing unusual. It was a birthday greeting from PM Modi like every year else. "Birthday wishes to Telanghan CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote. A birthday tweet is customary from PM Modi for all CMs, but this comes at a time when KCR has ruffled too many feathers by abusing PM Modi, skipping his events at Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KCR has also been rallying a third front keeping his eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In his post-Budget press meet where he came down heavily on the BJP government and PM Modi, KCR said he has started talks for an alternative third front as both the BJP and the Congress failed India. Talks have proceeded towards that and now KCR has a lunch meeting with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on February 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KCR's office said, "Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on February 20 at the invitation of CM Thackeray. Maharashtra CM has expressed his full support for the fight being waged by CM KCR for federal justice."

Following the full-blown attack on PM Modi, KCR skipped PM Modi's events at Telangana in the first week of February. While it was said KCR was not well and therefore deputed a minister to receive PM Modi at the airport, his party claimed that it is not mandatory for the chief minister to receive and see off the PM at a private visit.