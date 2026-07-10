Amid mass exodus in Trinamool Congress, here's who is still in Team Mamata

Once the undisputed political force in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing one of the biggest crises in its history. A string of defections, an open rebellion by a section of its MPs and growing questions over former chief minister Mamata Banerjee's leadership have plunged the party into uncertainty. As the cracks widen, the key question is: What does the future hold for the TMC?

Another setback for the Mamata came after Ritabrata Banerjee, from the rebel faction, was named the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. (ANI)

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The political crisis escalated in June after 19 Trinamool Congress MPs announced their decision to split from the Mamata Banerjee-led party and form a separate faction. The move marked the biggest revolt within the TMC since its inception and raised fresh questions about the party's future after its electoral setback in West Bengal.

The rebel MPs submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking formal recognition of the breakaway faction. The signatories included Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick, HT had reported earlier.

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The upheaval has not been confined to the Lok Sabha. The TMC's strength in the Rajya Sabha has also shrunk from 13 to 10 after Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further eroding the party's parliamentary presence.

The developments have fuelled speculation over the TMC's organisational strength and political future, with the party now battling both an internal revolt and a shrinking presence in Parliament. Here's a look at what triggered the crisis, who the key players are and what it could mean for West Bengal politics.

Who is still in the TMC?

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With TMC's tally down, many loyalists have continued to back Mamata Banerjee as the party leader. Among these names are Abhishek Banerjee, the supremo's nephew; key leaders such as Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad and Kalyan Banerjee; and local leaders such as Baishanar Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay is serving as a senior leader and councillor for the party in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Along with Chattopadhyay, several TMC leaders have also been arrested and jailed, but continue to hold great influence in their respective localities.

Among these names is Jahangir Khan, who was arrested for several cases, including extortion. Khan continues to remain an influential figure in the party, with several supporters demanding his release across Falta.

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A protest led by Khan's wife also made the headlines after the demonstration had to be dispersed by police and CRPF personnel in the South 24 Parganas district.