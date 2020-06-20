Amid strict lockdown, Tamil Nadu tests 33,231 samples, its highest in a single day

india

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 19:32 IST

Marking the highest number of Covid-19 tests carried out in a single day, the Tamil Nadu government tested 33,231 samples on Saturday. The total number of samples tested to detect coronavirus patients stood at 8,61,211, the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,396 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 56,845.

There are at present 24,822 active Covid-19 cases in the state and the death toll has climbed to 704 with the addition of the 38 fatalities, according to health department data.

Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by the coronavirus pandemic, preceded only by Maharashtra. Capital city Chennai has a huge concentration of coronavirus patients and is deemed to be a Covid-19 hotspot.

With the strict lockdown enforced in parts of Tamil Nadu entering the second day today,

Chief Minister K Palaniswami has described the restrictions as a ‘speed breaker’, saying the curbs were being used to further augment detection of Covid-19 cases in Chennai by conducting more door-to-door surveys and fever camps.

Several steps are in place in the state for both early identification and treatment of people who test positive for the infection, the CM said after inspecting quarantine amenities at the Guru Nanak School in Velachery in Chennai city.

Tamil Nadu has about 83 testing centres, the highest in the country, with 45 in government and 38 in private sectors.

The fever camps in Chennai have been increased to 527 on Friday from about 350 in the recent past and those with Covid-19 symptoms are being treated, the chief minister said.

The 12-day lockdown, which came into effect on Friday, is being implemented strictly in Chennai and in parts of neighbouring Chengelpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. Only essential services are allowed and vegetable shops and groceries can function only from 6 am to 2 pm. Ahead of the curbs, relaxations were in place for most segments with the exception of only schools and other educational institutions.

The Tamil Nadu Police said action against violators of the lockdown will be taken and their vehicles would be seized if anyone was found violating the norms.