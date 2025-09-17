Amid Trump tariffs, PM Modi's 'swadeshi' push on birthday: Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a massive rally in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, where he launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated several developmental projects aimed at empowering women, youth, farmers, and the underprivileged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the PM MITRA Park and laid foundation stone of development works in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.(@NarendraModi)

PM Modi called these groups the "four pillars" of his Viksit Bharat (Developed India) mission and said that the country's development depends on their upliftment and active participation.

In a strong message centred on women's health and empowerment, PM said the entire system collapses when a woman's health is compromised, emphasising that a strong family begins with a healthy woman.

Prime Minister also launched the eighth edition of Rashtriya Poshan Maah, reinforcing the government's commitment to nutrition and maternal health.

Speaking on national security, PM Modi slammed Pakistan for "removing the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters", referencing India's decisive action with Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his Dhar rally:

1- The Viksit Bharat journey has four pillars: women, youth, the poor, and farmers. Our Nari Shakti is the base of our nation's progress, said Modi.

2- "If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system collapses. The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign is dedicated to our mothers and sisters," he added.

3- "Today, I have come here to demand something from my mothers and sisters. All I ask is that all of you should attend these camps without any hesitation. All the tests in these camps are free of cost. There would be no fee. Tests and medicines would be free. State treasury is not more important than your health. And the Ayushman Card will assist you with further treatments. This campaign begins today and continues till Vijaya Dashami on October 2," Modi said.

4- This is the time of festivals. You have to keep repeating the Mantra of 'swadesi' products. I request that 140 crore Indians, whatever you buy, should be made in India. The way to Viksit Bharat passes through Atmanirbhar Bharat. When we buy made-in-India products, our money stays within the country and that money can be used for developmental projects," PM Modi appealed.

5-"Every shop should have a board that says, 'Garv se Kaho, ye swadesi hai'. State governments should run a campaign for this," PM urged.

6- "From September 22, the first day of Navratri, new GST reforms will be implemented. We have to take advantage of them by buying Indian products," he added.

7- "Just yesterday, the country and the world saw yet another Pakistani terrorist tearfully recount his condition. This is the new India. It does not fear anyone's nuclear threats. It enters their homes and strikes," said PM Modi. (Abhi kal hi desh aur duniya ne dekha hai fir ek Pakistani aatanki ne ro ro kar apna haal bataya hai. Ye naya Bharat hai. Ye kisi ki parmanu dhamki se darta nahi hai. Ghar mein ghus ke maarta hai)

8- "The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Maa Bharti (Mother India). Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. Through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed terror camps," said PM Modi.

9- Today, September 17, is another historic day. On this day, the nation saw the iron-strong will of Sardar Patel. The Indian army liberated Hyderabad and protected its rights. Decades passed, but no one celebrated this achievement. But our government made this event immortal. We started celebrating this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day," PM Modi said.

10- "On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, a major industrial beginning is about to take place today. The foundation stone of the country's largest integrated textile park has been laid here. This park will provide new energy to India's textile industry, and farmers will get fair value for their produce," PM added.

Meanwhile, celebrations for PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday are in full swing across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a two-week-long sewa pakhwada with various events planned through the days.