Amid uproar over MP tribal man's brutal assault, Chouhan vows exemplary action

In the wake of an uproar over the killing of a tribal man in Neemuch by locals over suspicions of theft, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said investigation would be conducted in such a way that people would think several times before committing a similar act. The chief minister further said the perpetrators of the crime would be dealt with strictly.

“We'll conduct such probes that people will think several times before repeating these acts,” Chouhan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Videos of the 40-year-old tribal man, Kanhaiyalal Bheel, being beaten up and dragged after being tied to a vehicle by a group of people led by a man, identified as Chhitar Mal Gurjar, on Neemuch-Singoli road, has created an uproar in the state and political circles. Bheel died a day later at the hospital while undergoing treatment, police said. In the clipping, Bheel could be seen begging for forgiveness while being assaulted and dragged by the vehicle.

According to reports, Gurjar's motorcycle had knocked down Bheel and the former was angry that his milk stock had fallen on the road on impact.

Police said homes of four accused were demolished during the day, besides arrest of five of the eight men charged with murder under provisions of the IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said the illegal homes of Chhitar Mal Gurjar, Mahendra Gurjar and two others have been demolished, and the dossiers of all the accused were being prepared to ensure they got the strictest punishment. He said efforts were on to nab the three accused at large, adding that the case would be tried in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice.

Sharing a tweet of the video, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said giving to violence resulted in such shameful acts, adding Madhya Pradesh was becoming the crime capital of the country.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati said the victim was killed over a trivial issue and sought action against those involved in mob lynching.