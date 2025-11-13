Amid vote counting, Patna schools to remain shut on Friday; security tightened

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Friday’s counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state, officials said. "A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up," ECI said in a statement.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise, they said.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

“Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.

“A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Counting of votes will commence at 8 am on Friday.

“As per the Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30 am,” it said.

“Adequate number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and personnel of the Bihar Police have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth counting, and prevent any untoward incident,” a senior officer said.

He said 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed.

A poll official said EVMs and VVPATs used in the elections have been sealed inside strong rooms under a double-lock system.

“A two-tier security has been ensured at the counting centres. While the inner tier has been assigned to the CAPF, state police have been deployed at the outer rung. Besides, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and other security provisions are in place,” he added.