Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor

Former secretary (HRD), information and broadcasting (I&B), Amit Khare, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, was on Tuesday appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khare retired as the secretary (higher education) on September 30. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prim Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order said.

A highly competent and no-nonsense professional bureaucrat, Amit Khare not only shepherded the National Education Policy 2020 under the direction of PM Modi but was also instrumental in bringing key changes in the I and B ministry regarding digital media regulations.

He joins the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year. Khare’s competence lies in taking clear cut decisions with utmost transparency. He was one of the few secretaries under PM Modi who had at one time headed the higher education and schools department within HRD as well as the full I and B ministry.