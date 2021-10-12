Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor
india news

Amit Khare appointed as PM Modi’s advisor

Amit Khare not only shepherded the National Education Policy 2020 under the direction of PM Modi but was also instrumental in bringing key changes in the I and B ministry regarding digital media regulations.
Amit Khare is an IAS officer of the 1985 batch. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 03:20 PM IST
By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi

Former secretary (HRD), information and broadcasting (I&B), Amit Khare, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, was on Tuesday appointed as the advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khare retired as the secretary (higher education) on September 30. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment Shri Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.) (JH:1985) as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prim Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of reemployed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years of until further orders, whichever is earlier,” an order said.

A highly competent and no-nonsense professional bureaucrat, Amit Khare not only shepherded the National Education Policy 2020 under the direction of PM Modi but was also instrumental in bringing key changes in the I and B ministry regarding digital media regulations.

He joins the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-cabinet secretary PK Sinha and ex-secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisors this year. Khare’s competence lies in taking clear cut decisions with utmost transparency. He was one of the few secretaries under PM Modi who had at one time headed the higher education and schools department within HRD as well as the full I and B ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi prime minister's office
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Averted major terrorist strike: Delhi Police on Pak man's arrest in Laxmi Nagar

As concerns rise over coal shortage, Centre reassures with ‘fact-check’

Congress accuses govt of inaction over Chinese aggression

In Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi attends last prayers for killed farmers
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP