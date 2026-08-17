Amit Malviya dropped, Smriti Irani makes comeback in new BJP team | Check list here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a new party team. In the overhaul, key names that were given responsibilities include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani.
Notably, this rejig within the party comes ahead of assembly elections in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje among list
Here are the new national appointees:
Deep Dive
What changes were made to the BJP national team in the recent reshuffle?
Why did the BJP conduct a reshuffle of its national team?
How does Prime Minister Modi view the new BJP national office bearers?
|No.
|Position
|Name
|State
|1
|National Vice President
|Vasundhara Raje Scindia
|Rajasthan
|2
|National Vice President
|Tirath Singh Rawat
|Uttarakhand
|3
|National Vice President
|Ram Madhav
|Delhi
|4
|National Vice President
|Baijayant Jay Panda
|Odisha
|5
|National Vice President
|D Purandeshwari
|Andhra Pradesh
|6
|National Vice President
|Rekha Verma
|Uttar Pradesh
|7
|National Vice President
|Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi
|Gujarat
|8
|National Vice President
|(Dr.) Bharti Pravin Pawar
|Maharashtra
|9
|National Vice President
|Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal
|Punjab
|10
|National Vice President
|Lal Singh Arya
|Madhya Pradesh
|11
|National Vice President
|Prof. M. Nagaraja
|Karnataka
|12
|National Vice President
|Prof. Tariq Mansoor
|Uttar Pradesh
|13
|National Vice President
|(Dr.) Madhuchandra Kar
|West Bengal
|14
|National General Secretary (Org.)
|B.L. Santhosh
|Delhi
|15
|National Joint General Secretary (Org.)
|Shivprakash
|Mumbai
|16
|National Joint General Secretary (Org.)
|Saudan Singh
|Chandigarh
|17
|National General Secretary
|Vinod Tawde
|Maharashtra
|18
|National General Secretary
|Sunil Bansal
|Delhi
|19
|National General Secretary
|Biplab Kumar Deb
|Tripura
|20
|National General Secretary
|Smriti Irani
|Uttar Pradesh
|21
|National General Secretary
|Dr. Satish Poonia
|Rajasthan
|22
|National General Secretary
|Gajendra Patel
|Madhya Pradesh
|23
|National General Secretary
|Harish Dwivedi
|Uttar Pradesh
|24
|National General Secretary
|Sanjay Bhatia
|Haryana
|25
|National Secretary
|Kavita Patidar
|Madhya Pradesh
|26
|National Secretary
|K. Surendran
|Keralam
|27
|National Secretary
|Dr. Bhola Singh
|Uttar Pradesh
|28
|National Secretary
|Dr. Pradip Varma
|Jharkhand
|29
|National Secretary
|Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel
|Gujarat
|30
|National Secretary
|Dr. Sandeep Pathak
|Delhi
|31
|National Secretary
|Phangnon Konyak
|Nagaland
|32
|National Secretary
|Sangeeta Yadav
|Uttar Pradesh
|33
|National Secretary
|Anil Antony
|Keralam
|34
|National Secretary
|Dr. M. Venkateshan
|Tamil Nadu
|35
|National Secretary
|Manoj Tigga
|West Bengal
|36
|National Secretary
|Siddharth Shambhu
|Bihar
|37
|National Secretary
|Dr. Swadesh Singh
|Delhi
|38
|National Secretary
|Mriganka Deo Barman
|Assam
|39
|National Secretary
|Rohan Gupta
|Gujarat
|40
|National Secretary
|Jai Prakash
|Delhi
|41
|National Treasurer
|Piyush Goyal
|Maharashtra
|42
|National Joint Treasurer
|Rajesh Mangal
|Rajasthan
|43
|Central Office In-charge
|Tarun Chugh
|Punjab
|44
|Central Office Secretary
|Mahendra Pandey
|Uttarakhand
|45
|North-East Coordinator
|Dr. Sambit Patra
|Odisha
|46
|North-East Joint Coordinator
|Rajiv Babbar
|Delhi
|47
|All Cells Coordinator
|Vishnu Datt Sharma
|Madhya Pradesh
|48
|All Cells Joint Coordinator
|Rituraj Sinha
|Bihar
|49
|All Cells Joint Coordinator
|Vishnu Vardhan Reddy
|Andhra Pradesh
|50
|Media Convenor
|Anil Baluni
|Uttarakhand
|51
|Media Co-Convenor
|Ashish Usha Agrawal
|Madhya Pradesh
|52
|Media Co-Convenor
|Pradeep Bhandari
|Delhi
|53
|Media Co-Convenor
|Siddharth Yadav
|Delhi
|54
|Social Media Convenor
|Deepak Mhaskey
|Chhattisgarh
|55
|Social Media Co-Convenor
|Priti Gandhi
|Maharashtra
|56
|Social Media Co-Convenor
|Shivanand Dwivedi
|Delhi
|57
|Social Media Co-Convenor
|Alok Bhatt
|Uttarakhand
|58
|Social Media Co-Convenor
|Arun Yadav
|Haryana
The saffron party has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Manoj Tigga, and Sandeep Pathak, to its team.
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|No.
|Morcha
|Name
|State
|1
|Yuva Morcha
|Dr. Hemang Joshi
|Gujarat
|2
|Mahila Morcha
|Roop Kumari Choudhary
|Chhattisgarh
|3
|OBC Morcha
|Amarpal Maurya
|Uttar Pradesh
|4
|Kisan Morcha
|Bansilal Gurjar
|Madhya Pradesh
|5
|SC Morcha
|Shivesh Kumar Ram
|Bihar
|6
|ST Morcha
|Dr. Mannalal Rawat
|Rajasthan
|7
|Minority Morcha
|Kunwar Basit Ali
|Uttar Pradesh
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The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as social media convenor.
PM Modi congratulates new office bearers of BJP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the newly appointed national office bearers of the party.
“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” he said.
Expressing his confidence in the team, the PM wrote, “This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them.”
Speaking about the new office bearers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I was delighted when the list for the BJP's national team was released. Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the way he assembles his team. He creates a blend of representatives from every state and region, people with diverse professional backgrounds and experience, alongside energetic new faces. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Modi ji."
The latest announcement comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took over as party chief.