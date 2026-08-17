Amit Malviya dropped, Smriti Irani makes comeback in new BJP team | Check list here

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a new party team. In the overhaul, key names that were given responsibilities include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party. (X/@amitmalviya; File Photo/ANI)

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Notably, this rejig within the party comes ahead of assembly elections in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje among list

Here are the new national appointees:

Deep Dive What changes were made to the BJP national team in the recent reshuffle? The BJP has announced a new team led by national president Nitin Nabin, featuring notable appointees like Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje, while Amit Malviya was dropped. Why did the BJP conduct a reshuffle of its national team? The reshuffle comes in preparation for upcoming assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, aiming to strengthen the party's strategic positioning. How does Prime Minister Modi view the new BJP national office bearers? Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the newly appointed team, citing their organisational experience and grassroots connection as vital for strengthening the party and focusing on public service.

No. Position Name State 1 National Vice President Vasundhara Raje Scindia Rajasthan 2 National Vice President Tirath Singh Rawat Uttarakhand 3 National Vice President Ram Madhav Delhi 4 National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda Odisha 5 National Vice President D Purandeshwari Andhra Pradesh 6 National Vice President Rekha Verma Uttar Pradesh 7 National Vice President Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi Gujarat 8 National Vice President (Dr.) Bharti Pravin Pawar Maharashtra 9 National Vice President Sardar Manpreet Singh Badal Punjab 10 National Vice President Lal Singh Arya Madhya Pradesh 11 National Vice President Prof. M. Nagaraja Karnataka 12 National Vice President Prof. Tariq Mansoor Uttar Pradesh 13 National Vice President (Dr.) Madhuchandra Kar West Bengal 14 National General Secretary (Org.) B.L. Santhosh Delhi 15 National Joint General Secretary (Org.) Shivprakash Mumbai 16 National Joint General Secretary (Org.) Saudan Singh Chandigarh 17 National General Secretary Vinod Tawde Maharashtra 18 National General Secretary Sunil Bansal Delhi 19 National General Secretary Biplab Kumar Deb Tripura 20 National General Secretary Smriti Irani Uttar Pradesh 21 National General Secretary Dr. Satish Poonia Rajasthan 22 National General Secretary Gajendra Patel Madhya Pradesh 23 National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi Uttar Pradesh 24 National General Secretary Sanjay Bhatia Haryana 25 National Secretary Kavita Patidar Madhya Pradesh 26 National Secretary K. Surendran Keralam 27 National Secretary Dr. Bhola Singh Uttar Pradesh 28 National Secretary Dr. Pradip Varma Jharkhand 29 National Secretary Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel Gujarat 30 National Secretary Dr. Sandeep Pathak Delhi 31 National Secretary Phangnon Konyak Nagaland 32 National Secretary Sangeeta Yadav Uttar Pradesh 33 National Secretary Anil Antony Keralam 34 National Secretary Dr. M. Venkateshan Tamil Nadu 35 National Secretary Manoj Tigga West Bengal 36 National Secretary Siddharth Shambhu Bihar 37 National Secretary Dr. Swadesh Singh Delhi 38 National Secretary Mriganka Deo Barman Assam 39 National Secretary Rohan Gupta Gujarat 40 National Secretary Jai Prakash Delhi 41 National Treasurer Piyush Goyal Maharashtra 42 National Joint Treasurer Rajesh Mangal Rajasthan 43 Central Office In-charge Tarun Chugh Punjab 44 Central Office Secretary Mahendra Pandey Uttarakhand 45 North-East Coordinator Dr. Sambit Patra Odisha 46 North-East Joint Coordinator Rajiv Babbar Delhi 47 All Cells Coordinator Vishnu Datt Sharma Madhya Pradesh 48 All Cells Joint Coordinator Rituraj Sinha Bihar 49 All Cells Joint Coordinator Vishnu Vardhan Reddy Andhra Pradesh 50 Media Convenor Anil Baluni Uttarakhand 51 Media Co-Convenor Ashish Usha Agrawal Madhya Pradesh 52 Media Co-Convenor Pradeep Bhandari Delhi 53 Media Co-Convenor Siddharth Yadav Delhi 54 Social Media Convenor Deepak Mhaskey Chhattisgarh 55 Social Media Co-Convenor Priti Gandhi Maharashtra 56 Social Media Co-Convenor Shivanand Dwivedi Delhi 57 Social Media Co-Convenor Alok Bhatt Uttarakhand 58 Social Media Co-Convenor Arun Yadav Haryana View All

The saffron party has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Manoj Tigga, and Sandeep Pathak, to its team.

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No. Morcha Name State 1 Yuva Morcha Dr. Hemang Joshi Gujarat 2 Mahila Morcha Roop Kumari Choudhary Chhattisgarh 3 OBC Morcha Amarpal Maurya Uttar Pradesh 4 Kisan Morcha Bansilal Gurjar Madhya Pradesh 5 SC Morcha Shivesh Kumar Ram Bihar 6 ST Morcha Dr. Mannalal Rawat Rajasthan 7 Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali Uttar Pradesh View All

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The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as social media convenor.

PM Modi congratulates new office bearers of BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the newly appointed national office bearers of the party.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” he said.

Expressing his confidence in the team, the PM wrote, “This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them.”

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Speaking about the new office bearers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I was delighted when the list for the BJP's national team was released. Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the way he assembles his team. He creates a blend of representatives from every state and region, people with diverse professional backgrounds and experience, alongside energetic new faces. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Modi ji."

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The latest announcement comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took over as party chief.