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Amit Malviya dropped, Smriti Irani makes comeback in new BJP team | Check list here

Nitin Nabin made a new announcement on Monday about reshuffle in the national BJP team.

Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 18:34:28 IST
Written by Anushka Awasthi
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Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Monday announced a new party team. In the overhaul, key names that were given responsibilities include former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party. (X/@amitmalviya; File Photo/ANI)
The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Smriti Irani was named national general secretary of the party. (X/@amitmalviya; File Photo/ANI)

Notably, this rejig within the party comes ahead of assembly elections in various states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

Also Read | BJP chief Nitin Nabin announces party reshuffle; Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje among list

Here are the new national appointees:

Deep Dive

What changes were made to the BJP national team in the recent reshuffle?

The BJP has announced a new team led by national president Nitin Nabin, featuring notable appointees like Smriti Irani and Vasundhara Raje, while Amit Malviya was dropped.

Why did the BJP conduct a reshuffle of its national team?

The reshuffle comes in preparation for upcoming assembly elections in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, aiming to strengthen the party's strategic positioning.

How does Prime Minister Modi view the new BJP national office bearers?

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the newly appointed team, citing their organisational experience and grassroots connection as vital for strengthening the party and focusing on public service.
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No.PositionNameState
1National Vice PresidentVasundhara Raje ScindiaRajasthan
2National Vice PresidentTirath Singh RawatUttarakhand
3National Vice PresidentRam MadhavDelhi
4National Vice PresidentBaijayant Jay PandaOdisha
5National Vice PresidentD PurandeshwariAndhra Pradesh
6National Vice PresidentRekha VermaUttar Pradesh
7National Vice PresidentVarshaben Narendrabhai DoshiGujarat
8National Vice President(Dr.) Bharti Pravin PawarMaharashtra
9National Vice PresidentSardar Manpreet Singh BadalPunjab
10National Vice PresidentLal Singh AryaMadhya Pradesh
11National Vice PresidentProf. M. NagarajaKarnataka
12National Vice PresidentProf. Tariq MansoorUttar Pradesh
13National Vice President(Dr.) Madhuchandra KarWest Bengal
14National General Secretary (Org.)B.L. SanthoshDelhi
15National Joint General Secretary (Org.)ShivprakashMumbai
16National Joint General Secretary (Org.)Saudan SinghChandigarh
17National General SecretaryVinod TawdeMaharashtra
18National General SecretarySunil BansalDelhi
19National General SecretaryBiplab Kumar DebTripura
20National General SecretarySmriti IraniUttar Pradesh
21National General SecretaryDr. Satish PooniaRajasthan
22National General SecretaryGajendra PatelMadhya Pradesh
23National General SecretaryHarish DwivediUttar Pradesh
24National General SecretarySanjay BhatiaHaryana
25National SecretaryKavita PatidarMadhya Pradesh
26National SecretaryK. SurendranKeralam
27National SecretaryDr. Bhola SinghUttar Pradesh
28National SecretaryDr. Pradip VarmaJharkhand
29National SecretaryJagdish Ishwarbhai PatelGujarat
30National SecretaryDr. Sandeep PathakDelhi
31National SecretaryPhangnon KonyakNagaland
32National SecretarySangeeta YadavUttar Pradesh
33National SecretaryAnil AntonyKeralam
34National SecretaryDr. M. VenkateshanTamil Nadu
35National SecretaryManoj TiggaWest Bengal
36National SecretarySiddharth ShambhuBihar
37National SecretaryDr. Swadesh SinghDelhi
38National SecretaryMriganka Deo BarmanAssam
39National SecretaryRohan GuptaGujarat
40National SecretaryJai PrakashDelhi
41National TreasurerPiyush GoyalMaharashtra
42National Joint TreasurerRajesh MangalRajasthan
43Central Office In-chargeTarun ChughPunjab
44Central Office SecretaryMahendra PandeyUttarakhand
45North-East CoordinatorDr. Sambit PatraOdisha
46North-East Joint CoordinatorRajiv BabbarDelhi
47All Cells CoordinatorVishnu Datt SharmaMadhya Pradesh
48All Cells Joint CoordinatorRituraj SinhaBihar
49All Cells Joint CoordinatorVishnu Vardhan ReddyAndhra Pradesh
50Media ConvenorAnil BaluniUttarakhand
51Media Co-ConvenorAshish Usha AgrawalMadhya Pradesh
52Media Co-ConvenorPradeep BhandariDelhi
53Media Co-ConvenorSiddharth YadavDelhi
54Social Media ConvenorDeepak MhaskeyChhattisgarh
55Social Media Co-ConvenorPriti GandhiMaharashtra
56Social Media Co-ConvenorShivanand DwivediDelhi
57Social Media Co-ConvenorAlok BhattUttarakhand
58Social Media Co-ConvenorArun YadavHaryana
View All

The saffron party has brought in many new faces, including Kavita Patidar, K Surendran, Manoj Tigga, and Sandeep Pathak, to its team.

No.MorchaNameState
1Yuva MorchaDr. Hemang JoshiGujarat
2Mahila MorchaRoop Kumari ChoudharyChhattisgarh
3OBC MorchaAmarpal MauryaUttar Pradesh
4Kisan MorchaBansilal GurjarMadhya Pradesh
5SC MorchaShivesh Kumar RamBihar
6ST MorchaDr. Mannalal RawatRajasthan
7Minority MorchaKunwar Basit AliUttar Pradesh
View All

Also Read | ‘Middle class is being looted’: Shehzad Poonawalla’s last remarks before official resignation from BJP

The BJP dropped Amit Malviya's name from the list, and Deepak Mhaskey of Chhattisgarh has been named as social media convenor.

PM Modi congratulates new office bearers of BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the newly appointed national office bearers of the party.

“Congratulations to the newly appointed National Office Bearers of the BJP and those who have been given various responsibilities in the Party,” he said.

Expressing his confidence in the team, the PM wrote, “This newly appointed team brings together organisational experience, energy and grassroots connect. I am confident they will give their best in strengthening our Party and focussing on public service. My best wishes to them.”

Speaking about the new office bearers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I was delighted when the list for the BJP's national team was released. Look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the way he assembles his team. He creates a blend of representatives from every state and region, people with diverse professional backgrounds and experience, alongside energetic new faces. We consider ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Modi ji."

The latest announcement comes around six months after Nitin Nabin took over as party chief.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anushka Awasthi

Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.

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