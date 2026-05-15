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Amit Shah calls for global war on drugs, says cross-border operations essential

RN Kao Memorial Lecture: Shah says India has a national goal to achieve a Drug Free India by 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Updated on: May 15, 2026 08:59 pm IST
By Shishir Gupta
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The Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) on Friday held its annual RN Kao Memorial Lecture, with Union home minister Amit Shah delivering the address on the theme ‘Narcotics: A Borderless Threat, A Collective Responsibility’.

‘Not a law-and-order issue alone’

Union home minister Amit Shah delivering the RN Kao Memorial Lecture on the theme ‘Narcotics: A Borderless Threat, A Collective Responsibility’, on Friday.(HT Photo)

Shah stressed that drug trafficking was not merely a law and order issue but one with lasting damage to society and future generations. He warned that drug abuse causes permanent harm to the human body, and that drug money fuels terrorist networks, criminal organisations, and a parallel economy.

He cautioned that if nations did not act together now, the damage caused by drugs would be irreversible within a decade.

The home minister called for a unified global legal framework to tackle the issue, arguing that inconsistencies in the designation of controlled substances and varying penalties for trafficking allowed drug cartels to exploit gaps in policy.

He also emphasised the importance of real-time intelligence sharing to intercept narcotics shipments and detain drug kingpins, noting that India had successfully repatriated more than 40 transnational criminals in the last two years with support from friendly nations.

Appeal to countries

The event was also attended by members of Kao's family, former Secretaries of R&AW, and officials from India's security establishment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shishir Gupta

Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

amit shah
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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