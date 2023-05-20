Shah talks of use, misue of artificial intelligence at MHA’s second Chintan Shivir

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday asked his ministry to enhance the ability to use and prevent misuse of modern technology, including drones and artificial intelligence, as he presided over a Chintan Shivir (brainstorming session) of senior officials in the ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah chairs the 2nd ‘Chintan Shivir', in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

This was the second such shivir chaired by Shah since April, where he reviewed the work of all the divisions and departments under him.

The home minister said every effort must be made to visualise the challenges of the future and find their solutions in advance. He emphasised on further enhancing the ability to use and prevent misuse of modern technology, including drones and artificial intelligence,” said an officer, who didn’t want to be named.

He appreciated the work of the ministry and called upon the officials to work more diligently to achieve the goals set in Vision 2047. “The HM stressed that in order to reduce the consumption of electricity, provision of more and more solar energy should be made for all the office buildings of MHA,” the officer added.

Overall, Shah reviewed performance of various issues pertaining to counterterrorism and radicalisation, internal security, cyber and information security, narcotics, disaster management and foreigners.

He also reviewed the progress on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, various budget announcements and important pending issues of the MHA, said a second officer, adding that the departments concerned shared their suggestions on various issues.

“In his concluding address at the Chintan Shivir, the HM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s place in the world is growing rapidly and nothing can stop it from becoming the first in every field in the world. The HM said that the MHA should prepare a road map and follow it to achieve the goals of Vision 2047 and this 25-year road map will certainly be successful in making India the first in the world,” said a second officer.

The MHA is responsible for internal security, border management, Centre-state relations, administration of Union territories, management of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), disaster management, etc.