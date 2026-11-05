‘Parliament is supreme forum’: Amit Shah counters Rahul Gandhi’s public debate call, accuses Congress of disrupting proceedings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrupting parliamentary proceedings, avoiding discussions on substantive issues and turning walkouts and protests into the Congress party's political culture.

Amit Shah said the government was willing to discuss all matters in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi said that the Opposition was "not interested". (PTI)

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Shah asserted that Parliament is the supreme forum for democratic debate and criticised Gandhi for taking political confrontations to the streets instead of engaging in discussions inside the House.

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At BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' foot march in Karnal, Amit Shah highlighted the mandate received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 elections and accused the Congress leadership of converting legislative disruption into standard party culture.

"Today, I want to explain why we have been compelled to organise this rally. For the third consecutive time, the people of this country have elected Narendra Modi as Prime Minister with a massive mandate. Since 2024, the Congress party has faced repeated defeats under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said, as quoted by ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Shah asserted that the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, does not allow Parliamentary proceedings to run smoothly and instead spreads anarchy, much like an anarchist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah asserted that the LoP, Rahul Gandhi, does not allow Parliamentary proceedings to run smoothly and instead spreads anarchy, much like an anarchist. {{/usCountry}}

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"In a democracy, Parliament is the supreme forum for debate; yet, Rahul Gandhi, you do not allow Parliament to function. You refuse to engage in discussions on substantive issues, having instead turned the creation of a ruckus and the staging of walkouts into the very culture of the Congress party. You prevent Parliament from operating, choosing instead to gather crowds on the streets and spread anarchy, much like an anarchist," he said.

Shah declared that the Bharatiya Janata Party is fully prepared to counter the opposition across all arenas, from legislative halls to grassroots village centres.

"Do you truly believe that an 80-year-old democracy will fall for your deceptions? Rahul ji, we are the people of the streets. The BJP will provide a fitting response to you in Parliament, in the Legislative Assemblies, in our villages, and in our fields; and should you choose to gather crowds, BJP workers will be there to give you a befitting reply. The 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' rally has served to deliver a strong and decisive response to Rahul Gandhi," he said.

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(With agency inputs)