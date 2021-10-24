Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Call me whenever you need: Amit Shah shares phone number with Jammu man, takes his number
india news

Call me whenever you need: Amit Shah shares phone number with Jammu man, takes his number

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the man – a local resident of Jammu’s Makwal border, can be seen sitting on a bench beside Union home minister Amit Shah, with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present at the scene.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (L-seated) with the local resident of Makwal along with Union home minister Amit Shah (R-seated). (ANI)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited Jammu’s Makwal border, and interacted with many local residents. During a meeting with one such resident, Shah took the man’s contact number and also shared his own, news agency ANI reported. The union minister told the man that he can “contact him (Shah) whenever he needs.”

In a video shared by ANI on Twitter, the man can be seen sitting on a bench beside Shah, with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present at the scene. Shah types on what looks like the man’s mobile in an apparent move of sharing his contact details with the resident.

RELATED STORIES

During his visit to Makwal border, Shah also met and interacted with soldiers.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated a new campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Jammu, before heading to the Bhagwati Nagar ground to address a rally where he said that earlier the Union Territory (UT) along with Ladakh were facing discrimination but now the administration was ensuring there was equitable development in these regions.

He added that some individuals wanted to “derail the era of development” that had begun in Jammu and Kashmir under the rule of UT Governor and Union minister Jitendra Singh. “We won’t allow it and will ensure no harm is done to the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the UT, also hailed the abrogation of Section 370, saying that August 5, 2019 will be written in “golden letters” as it marked the end of “terrorism, nepotism, corruption” in the region. “J&K youth has to contribute to the development of the UT, it is their responsibility,” he said.

Also Read | Delimitation will happen, J&K statehood to be restored: Amit Shah in Srinagar

The Union minister assured the people of J&K that “strict action” will be taken against those who want to ruin the current peace in the region, adding that it is the central government’s “commitment” to not allow obstruction of development there.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amit shah jammu annd kashmir union home minister amit shah
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP