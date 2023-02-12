Amit Shah in Hyderabad calls for for technological advancement in police forces

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday called upon the police forces to keep themselves updated with the latest technology to face any kind of challenges in their duties.

Addressing the gathering after inspecting the passing out parade of the 74th batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday, Shah emphasised the need to adopt a police technology mission aimed at making internal security strong.

“Awareness, preparedness and enforcement of the technology mission will make the police at all levels – right from head constable to director general of police (DGP) technologically advanced and make the security forces strong to enable them to face any challenges,” Shah said.

Shah said that the police force has to be accessible, accountable and approachable.

The union home minister said terror-related incidents had come down due to zero tolerance of the Indian government against terrorism, a strong framework for counter-terror laws and the strengthening of agencies and due to assertive political will.

“The strengthening and expansion of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Board (NCB) have helped control criminals involved in drug peddling and terrorist activities. Crimes related to terrorism, narcotics and economic offences are being monitored on national database,” he said.

On the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), he said, by banning the PFI recently, the government presented a successful example of controlling terrorism for the world to see.

After eight years, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government has been substantially successful in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the northeast, and left-wing extremism, he said, attributing the development to “robust commitment towards democracy”.