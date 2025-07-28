Amit Shah loses cool as Opposition interrupts Jaishankar during Op Sindoor debate | Watch

The debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed heated scenes as external affairs minister S Jaishankar delivered a statement on India's stand and response to Pahalgam attack. During his speech, the minister was on several occasions interrupted by Opposition leaders in the house, forcing home minister Amit Shah to step in. Amit Shah lashed out at the Opposition when they interrupted S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)

"Will you not believe your own foreign minister," Amit Shah said amid boos from the Opposition leaders.

“I have an objection that they (Opposition) don't have faith in an Indian Foreign Minister but they have faith in some other country. I can understand the importance of foreign in their party. But this doesn't mean that all the things of their party should be imposed here in the House. This is the reason why they are sitting there (opposition benches), and will remain sitting there for the next 20 years,” the home minister added.

Earlier, in a strong assertion of India's growing diplomatic influence, Jaishankar told the Lok Sabha that the Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has now been designated a global terrorist organisation. Jaishankar credited this success to sustained Indian diplomacy on the international stage.

He highlighted how India’s diplomatic efforts have led to unprecedented developments. “Who thought that terror sites in Bahawalpur and Muridke would be brought down the way they were?” he said, referencing long-time terror hubs in Pakistan. His remarks signaled a shift in the global community’s stance on cross-border terrorism and India’s proactive role in countering it.

Jaishankar further emphasized the strong multilateral condemnation of the Pahalgam attack. “Groups like Quad and BRICS, along with many individual countries, have openly denounced the attack,” he noted, pointing to growing international solidarity on counterterrorism issues.

He also underscored key support from global powers. “The German Foreign Minister has stated that India has every right to defend itself against terror and that they will support us. Similar statements of support have come from France and the European Union,” Jaishankar informed the House, reinforcing India’s strengthened global standing in the fight against terrorism.