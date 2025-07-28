Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajnath Singh to speak in Lok Sabha around noon on Operation Sindoor
Parliament Monsoon Session live: A heated debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is anticipated in Parliament, with senior leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition set to clash. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to open the discussion in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
- 42 Mins ago‘When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha…’: Kiren Rijiju on Operation Sindoor debate
- 53 Mins agoCongress MP Pramod Tiwari seeks details on Pahalgam attackers after Chidambaram's reported remarks
- 3 Mins agoRajnath Singh to speak in Lok Sabha at around 12 pm
- 16 Mins agoWhat has happened since it began last week
- 21 Mins agoBJP urges NDA MPs to assemble in Parliament for display of unity
- 28 Mins agoLok Sabha gears up for key discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’
Parliament Monsoon Session live: A special debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is scheduled in the Lok Sabha today, marking India’s military response to the April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, mostly of tourists. Following a week of disruptions since the monsoon session began on July 21, a high-voltage discussion is expected in Parliament, with key leaders from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition set to participate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to open the debate in the Lok Sabha....Read More
According to PTI sources, Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to speak during the session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to intervene in the Lok Sabha debate and may do the same in the Rajya Sabha as well.
The first week of the session was marred by repeated disruptions, including the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The Rajya Sabha will take up the Operation Sindoor discussion on Tuesday, with ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar among those expected to participate, sources added.
Agenda for today
• The Lok Sabha's agenda for Monday includes a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. India carried out precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as part of the operation.
• As a show of strength during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all MPs from its alliance partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to assemble. The BJP has directed all NDA MPs to gather at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament today at 10.00 am.
• TDP leaders Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are set to participate in the debate, with the party allotted 30 minutes. From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will also take part.
• Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the debate on Operation Sindoor will last 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on July 28, and another 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.
• Opposition parties have been pushing for a focused discussion on both the Pahalgam attack and India’s military response. They have also demanded that the government respond to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
• While the opposition had been insisting on the Prime Minister’s presence during the debate, the discussion was delayed due to his foreign visit and disruptions in Parliament. The government clarified that the debate was not denied, only postponed.
• Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will meet at 10 am on Monday to strategise for the second week of the Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha will take up the Operation Sindoor discussion on Monday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: ‘When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha…’Kiren Rijiju on Operation Sindoor debate
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, ahead of the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, remarked that India responded firmly to cross-border terrorism.
Sharing a post on X, he wrote, “Discussion on #OperationSindoor to begin today... When Ravan crossed the Laxman Rekha, Lanka burned. When Pakistan crossed the red lines drawn by India, terrorist camps faced the fire.”
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari seeks details on Pahalgam attackers after Chidambaram's reported remarks
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, reacting to senior party leader P Chidambaram’s reported statement on the Pahalgam terror attack, demanded accountability from the government. “The question is straight, we want to know where are those terrorists who killed the husbands of our 26 sisters. The government has failed till now... The dangerous game being played in Kashmir is not beneficial for the nation. We want to know who those terrorists are, where they came from, and why they have not been caught till now,” he said.
Chidambaram, the former Home Minister, reportedly remarked there was no evidence linking Pakistan to the attack that claimed 26 lives. “Why do you assume they came from Pakistan?” he questioned.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Rajnath Singh to speak in Lok Sabha at around 12 pm
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Defence minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the Lok Sabha around noon.
A heated debate is expected in Parliament over the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent response through Operation Sindoor, with leaders from both the ruling alliance and the opposition participating.
According to the Lok Sabha’s List of Business for the day, a special discussion will be held on “India’s strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor” launched in response to the Pahalgam attack.
The opposition has also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the operation.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: What has happened since it began last week
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: The opening week of the Monsoon session of Parliament saw significant disruptions, including the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Since the session began on July 21, Parliament has faced frequent adjournments, as opposition parties pressed for urgent discussions on key public issues – chief among them the deadly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR (standardisation and rationalisation) exercise by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls.
Meanwhile, Union minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the Lok Sabha would begin proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma, saying, “We shouldn’t remain in any doubt, proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in Lok Sabha,” and adding that the move has backing from all political parties.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: BJP urges NDA MPs to assemble in Parliament for display of unity
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Ahead of the special discussion on Operation Sindoor — a key agenda in the ongoing Monsoon Session — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has urged all MPs from its alliance partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to gather in a show of unity.
The BJP has asked all NDA lawmakers to assemble at Parliament’s Makar Dwar by 10.00 am today.
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Lok Sabha gears up for key discussion on ‘Operation Sindoor’
Parliament Monsoon Session live updates: Parliament’s Monsoon Session is set to resume on Monday with a special debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ – India’s retaliatory strike against Pakistan-based terror groups following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.
Opposition leaders have questioned the government over alleged intelligence lapses linked to the attack and have used US President Donald Trump’s reported ceasefire mediation claims to intensify their criticism.
The session, which began on July 21, saw five days of frequent disruptions and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation.