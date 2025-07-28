Parliament Monsoon Session live: Rajnath Singh to speak in Lok Sabha around noon on Operation Sindoor

Parliament Monsoon Session live: As a show of strength during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the BJP has asked all MPs from its alliance partners in the NDA to assemble.

Parliament Monsoon Session live: A special debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’ is scheduled in the Lok Sabha today, marking India’s military response to the April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, mostly of tourists. Following a week of disruptions since the monsoon session began on July 21, a high-voltage discussion is expected in Parliament, with key leaders from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition set to participate. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to open the debate in the Lok Sabha....Read More

According to PTI sources, Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also expected to speak during the session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to intervene in the Lok Sabha debate and may do the same in the Rajya Sabha as well.

The first week of the session was marred by repeated disruptions, including the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the Operation Sindoor discussion on Tuesday, with ministers Rajnath Singh and S Jaishankar among those expected to participate, sources added.

Agenda for today

• The Lok Sabha's agenda for Monday includes a special discussion on Operation Sindoor. India carried out precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) as part of the operation.

• As a show of strength during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked all MPs from its alliance partners in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to assemble. The BJP has directed all NDA MPs to gather at the Makar Dwar entrance of Parliament today at 10.00 am.

• TDP leaders Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are set to participate in the debate, with the party allotted 30 minutes. From the Samajwadi Party, its chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will also take part.

• Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that the debate on Operation Sindoor will last 16 hours in the Lok Sabha on July 28, and another 16 hours in the Rajya Sabha on July 29.

• Opposition parties have been pushing for a focused discussion on both the Pahalgam attack and India’s military response. They have also demanded that the government respond to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that he helped mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

• While the opposition had been insisting on the Prime Minister’s presence during the debate, the discussion was delayed due to his foreign visit and disruptions in Parliament. The government clarified that the debate was not denied, only postponed.

• Meanwhile, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties will meet at 10 am on Monday to strategise for the second week of the Monsoon Session. The Lok Sabha will take up the Operation Sindoor discussion on Monday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.