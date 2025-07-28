Operation Mahadev LIVE updates: Pahalgam mastermind Suleiman Shah among 3 killed in encounter
Operation Mahadev LIVE updates: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday. Suleiman Shah, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the terrorists killed during the encounter, sources have said. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that the operation against terrorists is still underway and they will issue an official statement only after it ends....Read More
The encounter began at around 11 am on Monday after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of foreign terrorists in the region. The operation unfolded in the dense forest terrain between the Zabarwan and Mahadev ridges, giving the operation its name. The Chirar Corps of the Indian Army has said that the operation against the terrorists is underway.
Operation Mahadev Live Updates: Suleiman Shah, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, is among the three terrorists killed during the Monday encounter, sources have said. Another terrorist has been identified as Jibran, who was involved in the attack on the Sonamarg Tunnel project at Gagangir in October 2024. However, the J&K Police and the Indian Army have said that an official statement would be released once the operation is concluded.
Operation Mahadev Live Updates: The Indian army launched an operation in the forests of Harwan on Srinagar's outskirts on Monday morning following a technical signal that was similar to the device used by terrorists in Pahalgam. Three terrorists have been killed by the Army's elite para commandos in the gun battle. The operation is being unfolded in the dense forest terrain between the Zabarwan and Mahadev ridges, giving the operation its name.
