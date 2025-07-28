Operation Mahadev LIVE updates: Pahalgam mastermind Suleiman Shah among 3 killed in encounter

Operation Mahadev LIVE updates: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday. Suleiman Shah, the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, was among the terrorists killed during the encounter, sources have said. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have said that the operation against terrorists is still underway and they will issue an official statement only after it ends....Read More

The anti-terror operation, codenamed Operation Mahadev, took place in the general area of Lidwas and was carried out by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

The encounter began at around 11 am on Monday after specific intelligence inputs indicated the presence of foreign terrorists in the region. The operation unfolded in the dense forest terrain between the Zabarwan and Mahadev ridges, giving the operation its name. The Chirar Corps of the Indian Army has said that the operation against the terrorists is underway.