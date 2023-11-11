‘Press BJP button…electric shock is felt in Italy’: Amit Shah in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed several rallies and roadshows in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. He addressed rallies in Manawar, Badnawar, Ghaar and Depalpur. The roadshows were held across Manawar and Gandhwani.

“Press the BJP button with so much force that the electric shock is felt in Italy", Shah said in his appeal to the voters. The Union minister hit out at the Congress, accusing it of sowing the seeds of corruption and dynastic politics.

“This election is not only about electing an MLA. It is rather about deciding the fate of Bharat and Madhya Pradesh. It is the election to decide whether, in the next five years, the rein of Madhya Pradesh and that of Bharat will remain in the hands of Rahul Gandhi’s Congress or Modi Ji’s BJP”, Shah said. Shah trained guns at former Congress chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, accusing them of ruining the state and pushing Madhya Pradesh into an era of darkness as a ‘BIMARU’ state. “In the past 18 years, the BJP brought transformative change to the state. On one hand, there is a 53-year-long rule of the Congress and on the other hand, it is the 18-year-long rule of the BJP”, the home minister said.

“This time around three Diwalis have to be celebrated in Madhya Pradesh. The first one is the regular Diwali to be held tomorrow the second one is on 3rd December when a BJP government will be formed here. The third Diwali will be on the 22nd of January when Lord Ram will be enshrined in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya”, he added. Accusing the Congress of hindering the construction of Ram temple, Shah said,"Rahul Baba used to mock me saying mandir wahi banaynege tithi nahi batayenge (Will construct the temple but not specify the date. But today I am announcing the tithi (date). It is on 22nd January of 2024. But I know he will never visit the temple"."The BJP government introduced the pilgrimage scheme but the Congress stalled it. When we formed the government again we re-introduced it. I have come here to say that once you form a BJP government here again we will take all of you to Ayodhya for pilgrimage in turns,” he said.

‘Congress always insulted our culture’

Continuing his attack on the grand old party, Shah added,“The Congress party has always insulted our culture. But Modi Ji paved the way to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakaal Lok, Baba Kedarnath and Maa Vindhyavasini pilgrim sites Kartarpur Sahib corridor, enshrined Maa Sharada in Kashmir again and installed the Sengol in the new Parliament building".“We have installed a gigantic statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Maheshwar and paid homage to the great saint. On one hand, Modi Ji is reviving all the centres of cultural importance and on the other hand, the Congress opposes the dedication of the metro rail to King Bhoj, the building of the temple for Saint Ravi Das. They have a problem with people hailing mother Narmada. Kamal Nath, you should feel ashamed of yourself. The mother Narmada is the lifeline of not only Madhya Pradesh but also of Gujarat and Maharashtra”, he said.

Shah also hailed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. “Modi Ji has made our nation infiltration-free and secured it. Recently the NIA launched raids across the nation and cracked down heavily on Rohingya infiltration. Can the INDI alliance stop infiltration? Can the Congress stop it? Modi Ji has banned the PFI and made Kashmir an integral part of our nation by removing Article 370", Shah said.“At that time Rahul Baba used to say that if Article 370 is removed, then blood will flow through the streets of the valley. But let alone blood flowing through the streets, nobody dared to throw a stone. This is the Modi government”, Shah added. Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17 to elect its 230-member legislative assembly. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

