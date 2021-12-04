Amit Shah meets Paralympian Avani Lekhara, thanks her for ‘wonderful gift’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday tweeted a photo with Paralympian and rifle shooter Avani Lekhara after meeting her on the sidelines of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The home minister also wished Lekhara, the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold medal.

“Met India’s ace shooter and Paralympic gold medalist @AvaniLekhara this morning. The entire nation is proud of your accomplishments. My best wishes for your future endeavours. And thank you for this wonderful gift,” Shah said in a tweet.

Avani Lekhara won India's first gold medal at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, with a score of 249.6 points in the final event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, over the past five days, saw prominent personalities from the world of politics, sports, business and entertainment taking the stage and sharing their insights on what ‘The New World Order’ entails in their domain.

Amit Shah, who delivered the keynote address on the last and final day of HTLS, spoke on a range of topics, including Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir among other things.

The Union home minister also highlighted how Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) transformed the country in the last seven years, adding India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’ before 2014, and it was changed by the present dispensation.

Avani Lekhara, speaking on the HTLS, expressed happiness with the positive change that India's Paralympic contingent has brought about with their record medal haul in Tokyo earlier this summer. "There has been a good change after winning the medal. Para sports are being recognised now", Avani told Shivani Gupta, the senior associate of CNN-News18.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check full coverage here