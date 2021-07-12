Amit Shah performs aarti at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad

Union home minister Amit Shah performed 'aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad on early Monday morning before the annual Rath Yatra takes off from the temple.

Jagannath Temple is all decked up ahead of Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Heavy security has been deployed outside the temple.

Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat from July 11 to take part in a host of programmes, including Lord Jagannath's rath yatra in Ahmedabad today.

After taking part in 'mangla aarti' at Lord Jagannath temple, Shah would visit Nardipur village of Gandhinagar district to launch several schemes.