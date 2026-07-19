Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday inspected an indigenous radio-based fence breach detection system along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal that instantly alerts Border Security Force (BSF) personnel whenever the border fence is tampered with, as part of the Centre’s push to strengthen border security through technology, marking his first on-ground review of border security in West Bengal since the BJP assumed office in the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday inspected an indigenous radio-based fence breach detection system along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal

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The visit formed part of Shah’s three-day tour of West Bengal, during which he is reviewing security arrangements along the India-Bangladesh border, holding meetings on law and order, and inaugurating border infrastructure projects. The radio-based smart fencing system is part of the government’s plan to deploy advanced surveillance technologies across India’s eastern and western frontiers.

“The Narendra Modi government is moving forward with a zero tolerance against smuggling of narcotics substances, economic crimes and infiltration in border areas. Now long pending infrastructure works related to national security will be completed on a priority basis. At the same time, with the establishment of a quadrilateral security grid here, the border will become completely secure and impregnable,” Shah said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Union home ministry, the system broadcasts a pre-recorded warning message the moment any breach or tampering of the border fence is detected, enabling troops to respond immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Union home ministry, the system broadcasts a pre-recorded warning message the moment any breach or tampering of the border fence is detected, enabling troops to respond immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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Shah also reviewed an infrared alarm system designed for difficult terrain, including riverine stretches and gaps in border fencing, where the interruption of infrared beams triggers advance alerts for security personnel. Of the 2,216.7-km India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, around 180 km passes through riverine terrain where physical fencing cannot be installed because of geographical challenges.

“The home minister also reviewed a gate management system designed to facilitate the safe and smooth movement of civilians and farmers living along the India-Bangladesh border. The government’s focus is on building smart borders by deploying indigenous, state-of-the-art technologies that strengthen surveillance, prevent infiltration and enhance the operational capability of the BSF,” a government spokesperson said.

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During the visit, Shah virtually laid the foundation stone for three BSF infrastructure projects worth ₹47 crore and launched the construction of a 4-km border fence costing ₹30 crore on newly acquired land for two border outposts in West Bengal.

Addressing BSF personnel in Siliguri, Shah said the Modi-led government was committed to making India’s borders impregnable by establishing a quadrangular security grid.

The home minister had earlier said that the Centre would soon unveil a new border security system that would involve not only border guarding forces but also local residents, police and the administration.

After winning the war against left-wing extremism, the home ministry is currently working on two major projects – making India drug-free by 2047 and making our borders impregnable by securing the border and studying demographic changes caused by infiltrators and finding ways to address them.

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Officials aware of the matter said the government is also installing underground radar systems, anti-drone devices and advanced drone surveillance systems along the country’s eastern and western frontiers.