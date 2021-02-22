Home / India News / Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases
Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases

PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country in the wake of sudden spike in cases in a few states.

The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.

The home minister took stock of the coronavirus situation in the country, particularly in the states which have witnessed a spike in cases recently, a home ministry official said.

The ongoing vaccination drive and the steps needed to check further spread of the virus were discussed in the meeting, the official said.

The possible assistance to be offered to the affected states was also discussed in the meeting, another official said.

There have been reports of sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

