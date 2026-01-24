Amit Shah sets tone for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls, slams dynastic politics

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday set the tone for the 2027 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, as he appealed to the people to vote for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and slammed Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party for “dynastic politics”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah in Lucknow. (ANI)

“Uttar Pradesh was known as a sick state before 2017. Everything changed after 2017 when the BJP formed the government. Uttar Pradesh is now part of the country’s growth engine and is a revenue surplus state,” said Shah, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of the three-day events marking Uttar Pradesh’s 77th foundation day.

Shah attacked the previous state governments for the bimaru, or sick tag, for Uttar Pradesh. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s governments at the Centre and the state for the turnaround. “All this has been possible due to the double-engine government. This has been possible due to the improved law and order,” he said.

Shah asked people to vote for the BJP in the 2027 assembly polls to ensure that the party returns to power with a full majority for a third consecutive time. “I have come here to issue an appeal to you [voters] to vote for the BJP in the 2027 assembly polls,” said Shah.

Assembly polls are due in the state in March-April 2027. The BJP swept back to power in the state, winning 312 out of 403 assembly seats in 2022. In the 2024 national polls, the BJP’s seats in Uttar Pradesh fell from 62 out of 80 in 2019 to 33, as the party’s overall tally dropped below the majority mark in Parliament. The SP bagged 37 seats, up from 32, and the Congress increased its count to six seats from one. In 2014, the BJP won 71 seats.