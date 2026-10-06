Amit Shah to attend ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Gurugram on October 7

Union home minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ programme to be held in Gurugram on October 7 as part of the nationwide Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will preside over the event.

Officials from the departments concerned were asked to work in coordination to ensure smooth movement of traffic. (Amit Shah | Facebook page)

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The programme will begin at 10am at the parking area of Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayanti Udyan (Leisure Valley), said Gurugram deputy commissioner Uttam Singh.

The event is expected to draw participation from Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh, Rewari and Jhajjar districts too.

After the main programme, a torch march will be taken out for the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district as part of the campaign.

Singh held a meeting with officials at the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat on Monday evening to review preparations for the event.

Officials from the departments concerned were asked to work in coordination to ensure smooth movement of traffic and prevent inconvenience to residents and commuters during the programme.

The deputy commissioner also directed officials to ensure adequate security arrangements along the route of the march and make necessary parking arrangements for visitors attending the event.

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{{^usCountry}} The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being observed from September 17 to October 17, with activities centred on service, public awareness, participation and development. The Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra is also being organised as part of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is being observed from September 17 to October 17, with activities centred on service, public awareness, participation and development. The Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra is also being organised as part of the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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