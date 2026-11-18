Union home minister Amit Shah will, on Thursday, inaugurate a two-day anti-terror conference where important issues of national security, including cross-border terrorism, will be discussed at length. Union home minister Amit Shah will, on Thursday, inaugurate a two-day anti-terror conference (@myogiadityanath)

The annual conference is being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi and will be attended by senior police officers of states and union territories, officers of central agencies and departments dealing with counter-terrorism, and experts from allied fields, including law, forensics and technology.

The theme of this year’s conference is “cross-border terrorism”, the Union home ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that the conference is being organised “as a part of a continued effort to bolster the nation’s collective response to terrorism”.

“Held annually, the conference has steadily grown into a significant gathering of operational forces, agencies working in the field of counter-terrorism, and experts from the technical, legal and forensic domains. It offers the agencies and forces an opportunity to collectively examine matters that have bearing on national security and the threats arising from terrorism,” the ministry said.

The conference will have several sessions in which senior officers from states and union territories, central agencies and experts will give presentations on various national security issues. As reported by HT last week, threats posed by terrorists from across the border — both on India’s west and east — will come up for discussion during the conference.

“The conference sessions will address a range of subjects, including obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, the application of digital forensics and data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, and the effective management of trials. Sessions will also cover countering radicalisation, and emerging hybrid threats to national security. Further sessions will examine the tools, techniques and case experiences involved in disrupting terror financing networks, as well as the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges,” the MHA said on Wednesday.

An important component of this year’s conference, according to the ministry, will be a capacity-building programme for state police personnel and practising professionals.

“The programme has been designed to equip participants in several areas. These include applying the new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence in prosecution, and trial strategy and management. The programme will also cover special provisions relating to the investigation of terror cases, common challenges posed by the defence, the protection of witnesses, and the initiatives taken by the government to improve prosecution,” the MHA added.