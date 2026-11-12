Amit Shah to visit Pune on Nov 15

Union home minister Amit Shah will visit Pune on November 15 to attend the inauguration ceremony of a project at National Heavy Engineering Cooperative Limited (NHECL) in Talegaon Dabhade, said Union minister of state (MoS) for cooperation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday.

During his visit to Kolhapur in June this year, Shah had announced plans to invest in NHECL to help it develop. (Facebook | Amit Shah)

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Shah will be the chief guest at the ceremony, which is expected to mark the revival of NHECL, a cooperative engineering enterprise established in 1974.

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“The new project will mark the revival of NHECL,” Mohol said.

NHECL, which manufactures and supplies machinery to sugar mills across the country, has remained defunct for the past few years.

“Our Union home and cooperation minister has taken the initiative to revive NHECL. Major cooperative societies have also played a role in the revival process,” Mohol said, adding that its revival would benefit sugar mills in Maharashtra and other states.

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During his visit to Kolhapur in June this year, Shah had announced plans to invest in NHECL to help it develop and supply machinery for sectors such as dairy and ethanol, among others.

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{{^usCountry}} On Sunday, Mohol visited the NHECL premises to review preparations for Shah’s visit. He oversaw the arrangements, essential facilities, security and coordination among various agencies with officials concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Sunday, Mohol visited the NHECL premises to review preparations for Shah’s visit. He oversaw the arrangements, essential facilities, security and coordination among various agencies with officials concerned. {{/usCountry}}

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Mohol said all agencies were working in coordination to ensure the smooth conduct of the groundbreaking ceremony.