Amit Shah to inaugurate two-day CII-Partnership Summit in Vizag tomorrow

The two-day Partnership Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will begin on Thursday, with Union home minister Amit Shah scheduled to inaugurate the event at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds. (HT Photo)

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and other dignitaries attend attend the event, which is being held in association with the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), Government of India.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will address the valedictory session on November 13.

According to an Andhra Pradesh government statement, the summit is expected to draw representatives from nearly 58 countries, including around 16 foreign ministers, 40 international delegates, ambassadors, diplomats and global busi,ness leaders.

Participants will include representatives from Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, the UAE, Canada, Mauritius, Mozambique, Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania, Guatemala and the Slovak Republic, as well as organisations such as the World Food Programme, Asian Development Bank and United Nations Environment Programme.

More than 400 business-to-business meetings and business-to-government interactions are proposed to facilitate investment partnerships.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers, diplomats and representatives of multinational companies to attract investments and strengthen international partnerships.

The AP Women and Growth Summit 2026 will also be held, with Shah participating in its inaugural session. Naidu will also participate in the event.

According to the government, 272 projects involving investments of ₹6 lakh crore have commenced operations, while projects worth another ₹17 lakh crore have received approval.

The government is seeking to ensure that investment commitments translate into projects on the ground. A committee of ministers and officials led by minister Nara Lokesh is monitoring the implementation of projects announced at previous investment summits.

The government expects the two-day summit to strengthen state’s position as a global investment destination and accelerate industrial development through international trade, technology collaborations and strategic partnerships, the official release added.