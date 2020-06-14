e-paper
Home / India News / Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Amit Shah transfers 4 IAS officers to Delhi to fight Covid-19 pandemic

Two senior IAS officers from the Centre will also be attached with the Delhi government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the national capital.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan (R) at a meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation on Sunday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah flanked by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan (R) at a meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Union home ministry on Sunday ordered the transfer of four IAS officers – two from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and two from Arunachal Pradesh – to the national capital to help manage the Delhi government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“@HMOIndia @AmitShah directed immediate transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from A&N, & Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist #GNCTD for management of #COVID19,” the home ministry spokesperson said in a tweet.

“HM also directed attachment to #GNCTD of two Sr. IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre,” the spokesperson said in another tweet.

The orders came after Shah’s meeting with Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in Delhi that has worsened in recent times.

Shah had also announced a slew of measures to contain the pandemic that has surged in the last few weeks to make Delhi to the third worst-affected state in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 38,958.

