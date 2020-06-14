Amit Shah orders inspection of all Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi

india

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that a joint team of the Centre and the Delhi government will inspect the national capital’s health systems amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“A joint team of doctors of health department of government of India, Delhi health department, AIIMS and the three municipal corporations of Delhi will visit all Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report,” Shah tweeted after a meeting to take stock of the situation in Delhi.

Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and officials of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) attended the meeting.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 38,958 including 14,945 who have been cured/discharged. The death toll in the national capital is 1,271.

Shah also said that the Centre has convinced the Delhi government to procure all medical equipment to fight the pandemic.

“The Government of India has fully convinced the Delhi Government to meet the necessary resources like oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oxymeters and all other requirements to fight this epidemic,” he said in another tweet.

The home minister said all decision taken at the meeting needs to be implemented.

“In today’s meeting with all these major decisions, many more decisions were taken. Along with this, the Health Department of the Central and Delhi Government, all the concerned departments and experts have been instructed to ensure that all the decisions made today are implemented,” Shah said.

The Delhi expects Covid-19 cases to swell to 5.5 lakh by July 31 if the city has to treat both its residents and outsiders seeking treatment.

Earlier, Shah said that the Centre has decided to send 500 railway coaches to the Delhi government to ensure that there is no shortage of beds to treat Covid-19 patients.