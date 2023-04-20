Adopt ‘ruthless approach’ against drug traders: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked anti-narcotics officers from across the country to be “ruthless” towards drugs smugglers and treat users as victims while adding that states should keep aside political differences to make India drug-free by 2047.

Union minister Amit Shah during the first national conference of anti-narcotics task force, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Shah also asked the anti-narcotics officers to take a “top-to-bottom” and “bottom-to-top” approach to dismantle the entire network of drug smugglers – international or national, from the point of origin of supply to the paan shops as well as prepare a “drug network chart” in every district.

The home minister was addressing the first conference of the heads of anti-narcotics task forces (ANTFs) of states and Union territories (UTs), which have come into being since March 25 last year to deal with all drugs-related matters and coordinate with central agencies.

During the two-day conference, the ANTFs’ heads and central investigation and intelligence agencies will deliberate upon various aspects, including new trends in drugs smuggling, information sharing, targeting larger networks, cross-border contraband smuggling and comprehensive public campaigns, etc.

“Drug trafficking doesn’t affect an individual or a state or the Centre. It is a national problem, which hinders a country’s development and makes it hollow. This fight needs to be fought by keeping party politics and political ideologies aside so that we can give a drug-free atmosphere for the next generations,” Shah said.

“The vision of a drug-free India is important for the future generations, and at this crucial stage in the fight against drugs, if we move forward with determination, collective efforts, a Team India and whole of government approach, then our victory is certain,” he said.

Asserting that there has been a mistake in the approach so far, Shah said, “Our (officers’) aim should be clear that one who consumes drugs is a victim and the one who deals in it is a criminal. And we must be ruthless with the latter.”

“We have two important weapons – PIT NDPS (prevention of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act) and confiscation of property of drugs smugglers – in the fight against drugs. Firm action should be taken against the peddlers, only then will the fight gain momentum,” Shah said.

He urged states to hand over select interstate and international cases to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to develop a “bottom to top” and “top to bottom” approach so that the criminals’ local and international linkages could be unearthed, and the entire network could be dismantled.

Besides, a drug network chart of each district and the state must be made, so that authorities would get information about the spread of the problem, he said.

Sharing data on action taken so far, Shah said while only about 1,257 drugs-related cases were registered between the years 2006-2013, the number increased by 181% to 3,544 between 2014-2022.

During the same period, the total number of arrests increased by almost 300% to 5,408 from the previous figure of 1,363. Subsequently, 152,000kg drugs was seized between 2006-2013, which doubled to 373,000kg in the years 2014-2022.

A special edition of Narcotics Control Bureau’s annual report 2022 was also released on the occasion, which revealed that drugs trafficking through couriers or parcels had increased; from 118 such parcels detected by agencies in 2019 to 374 in 2020, 268 in 2021 and 279 last year.

“It is estimated that 70% of total drug trafficking is being conducted through maritime routes. Most of the seizures (by agencies) are sourced from the ports of Afghanistan or Iran which are destined to coastal states of India or are in further transit to countries like Sri Lanka, Maldives, etc,” said the report, seen by HT.

