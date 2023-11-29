Amit Shah's big CAA dare to Mamata in Kolkata rally: ‘No one can stop it’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday declared that the Narendra Modi government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and no one can stop it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(BJP/X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally in Kolkata to launch the party's Lok Sabha campaign, Shah alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been unable to stop infiltration in the state.

He alleged that voter and Aadhaar cards are being openly and illegally distributed to infiltrators in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the state in which so much infiltration occurs, will development take place there?” Shah asked. “That is why Mamata Banerjee is opposing CAA... But I would say that CAA is the law of the country, and no one can stop it. We will implement it…”

Passed by Parliament in 2020, CAA offers citizenship to religious minorities who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh before 2015. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) insists that CAA is unconstitutional saying that it excludes Muslims and links citizenship to faith in a secular country.

The Centre earlier said that it is in the process of framing laws for the CAA. On Sunday, Union minister of state for home affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra had said that the rules for the CAA will be framed by March 30, 2024.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, Shah, during his address at the Esplanade alleged that Banerjee's government, along with communists “ruined” the state of Bengal.

“Figures as regards election violence stands the highest in Bengal on national levels,” he said.

The home minister also expressed confidence that the BJP would form the government in Bengal with a two-thirds majority in the state Assembly elections in 2026.“But before that, you all have to ensure that the BJP wins with flying colours in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections! I sincerely request you all to make PM Modi Ji the Prime Minister again!” he said. Shah further added: “Bless him (Modi) with such number of votes that following his oath-taking ceremony, he ends up saying that he became the Prime Minister due to Bengal!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP had won 18, its highest ever, of the state's 42 seats in the last Assembly elections in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON