Amritpal Singh's wife stopped at Amritsar airport, trying to flee to London

Radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has been stopped by the Punjab Police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport as she was trying to board a flight to London, Punjab police sources said. Khalistan-sympathiser, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh remains absconding since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on him and his organisation and arrested several workers associated with the organisation, originally founded by late Punjabi singer Deep Sidhu.

A senior police official confirmed Thursday's development adding that an LoC was issued against Kirandeep Kaur. On Thursday, she was not allowed to enter the airport by the immigration department as she arrived at the airport to Amritsar to London (Air India AI 169) flight scheduled for its departure at 1:20pm, said sources in Punjab Police. As of now, she is being questioned at the airport only.

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur was on the police radar and was interrogated by the cops after Amritpal went absconding. Cops suspected Kirandeep's role in raising foreign funds for Waris Punjab De. Kirandeep Kaur is an NRI who was born in Punjab but brought up in the UK as her family relocated there. However, after marrying Amritpal Singh in February this year, Kirandeep was staying with him in Punjab.

According to reports based on Kirandeep Kaur's interviews to news outlets, Kirandeep and Amritpal got to know each other on social media. Kirandeep in her interview described Amritpal as model husband.

From hiding, Amritpal Singh issued several video messages to his followers and asserted that he has not absconded. There were strong speculations that Amritpal may surrender around Baisakhi. Amritpal did not surrender but his aide, mentor Papalpreet Singh was arrested by the police. Amritpal's another close aide Joga Singh too got arrested.

(With inputs from Punjab bureau)

