Amritpal's key aide Joga Singh arrested from Punjab's Sirhind

A key aide of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris De Punjab chief Amritpal Singh was arrested from Sirhind, police said on Saturday. Narinder Bhargav, DIG Border Range, said that the aide, Joga Singh, was arrested in a joint operation of Amritsar-rural and Hoshiarpur police. Joga Singh was with Amritpal from March 18 to 28, according to police.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) put up ‘wanted’ posters of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month. The radical Sikh preacher escaped the police's dragnet on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance, and is still at large.

Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said. Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

(With inputs from Bureau)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON