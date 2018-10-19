Amritsar train accident: Rail Minister Piyush Goyal says immediately returning from US

Hours after the Amritsar train accident Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal cancelled all his engagements in the US and said he is immediately returning to India.

The minister, who is in the US to receive the prestigious Carnot prize for his contribution towards sustainable energy solutions, said Railways is proving all possible assistance at the accident site.

“May God give strength to the bereaved and injured. Railways is proving all possible assistance at the site. I have cancelled all engagements in USA and immediately returning back to India,” Goyal tweeted.

At least 52 people were killed and 72 injured Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers, who had spilled onto railway tracks while watching burning of a Ravana effigy, was run over by a train in Amritsar.

Railways has issued helpline numbers — 0183-2223171, 0183-2564485 — for information on the incident.

Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani and Northern Railway general manager Vishwesh Chaube are also rushing to the spot. They were to leave in an Indian Air Force plane tonight.

First Published: Oct 19, 2018 22:25 IST