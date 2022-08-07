Amruta Fadnavis's Friendship Day wish is for her husband and Eknath Shinde

Banker and singer Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had a special message on the occasion of Friendship Day. Posting a photo with Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Amruta recalled the iconic Bollywood song 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' and termed Shinde-Fadnavis as two precious gems of Maharashtra.

Here is Amruta Fadnavis's friendship day post

Devendra Fadnavis, the former chief minister of the state, became Eknath Shinde's deputy in the new government in a surprising move, triggering talks about who has the real power in Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in on June 30. The state cabinet has not been expanded since then and they remain the only two ministers of the state.

Eknath Shinde said Fadnavis showed his big heart by offering him the chief minister's post. Shinde also revealed he was in touch with Fadnavis during the days of the rebellion.

The MLAs led by Shinde left Mumbai on the night of June 20 and travelled to Surat. From Surat, the faction travelled to Guwahati. On June 30, Shinde took oath as the chief minister with Fadnavis as his deputy. The political crisis of Maharashtra, however, is far from over.

As the Shinde faction is fighting the Uddhav faction in the Supreme Court for the party symbol and flag, strong speculations are going on over the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet.

Both Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde are in New Delhi for a two-day trip to attend several meetings and discussions on the cabinet expansion were also on the table. A PTI report said the cabinet expansion will take place by August 15 with the induction of at least 15 ministers. Fadnavis is expected to keep the Home portfolio, the report said.

