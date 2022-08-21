Anand Mahindra shares post about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's 'most valuable advice'

Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on Sunday to recall an “advice” given by late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. The words were shared by the late billionaire investor during an interview with a leading media house in 2019.

Sharing an excerpt of the interview, Mahindra called the advice “most valuable and profitable investment…ever”. “It’s advice that is worth billions and the best part is, it requires investing your time, not your money. #SundayThoughts,” he tweeted.

Jhunjhunwala, during the interview, had said his worst investment has been his “health” and that he encourages everybody to “invest the most in that”.

The news report focused on prioritising health at an age when most of the population spends a lot of time earning money. The tweet has received nearly 11,500 likes till the time of writing this report.

Jhunjhunwala breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest on August 14 in Mumbai. He was also suffering from a chronic kidney disease, and was on dialysis, to which, he, however, was responding well, Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital said. He was 62.

Often called the ‘Warren Buffet of the Indian market’, Jhunjhunwala's net worth was estimated to be nearly $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. His demise came only a week after the launch of India's youngest budget airlines, Akasa Air. Jhunjhunwala was a co-founder and had 40 per cent stakes in the airline. He had appeared at the launch event in a wheelchair.

Jhunjhunwala was one of the most influential market voices in India - Asia's third-biggest economy, with an intense following among the country's growing horde of retail investors. Jewellery retailer Titan Co. was one of the largest and most profitable investments for the veteran trader and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, making up for over a third of their portfolio, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

