Anant Kumar Singh, jailed for murder of Dularchand Yadav in Bihar, takes oath as JD(U) MLA

Don-turned-politician Anant Kumar Singh was brought to the Bihar Assembly in a prison vehicle on Tuesday to take oath as a JD(U) MLA. Singh, the JD(U) legislator from Mokama, is currently lodged in jail and was allowed to attend the Assembly proceedings on parole, news agency PTI reported. Anant Kumar Singh filed his papers from the Mokama assembly after receiving the JD(U) symbol from its top leadership. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

He was arrested ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. The murder took place during election campaigning in Mokama on October 30, when clashes broke out between rival groups, HT.com earlier reported.

Police have named Singh as the main accused in the case, with the Patna SSP stating that the incident occurred in his presence. After taking oath, Singh touched the feet of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he regards as his political mentor, before returning to the prison vehicle, the PTI report stated.

He briefly spoke to journalists outside the Assembly and took a swipe at Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, claiming his political future was “finished”. “His political stock is finished. The next time, he may have to contest elections on the symbol of a different party,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

Singh, popularly known as ‘Chhote Sarkar’, has represented the Mokama constituency since 2005 and has held the seat for four consecutive terms. He has shifted political affiliations over the years, contesting as an Independent and later on an RJD ticket, before returning to the JD(U) for the 2025 elections.

Singh has multiple criminal cases against him, including murder and arms-related charges, and owns assets worth ₹37.88 crore, according to his election affidavit cited by HT.

(With inputs from PTI)