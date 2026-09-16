Anant Nag’s five-decade career earns him Dadasaheb Phalke Award

From Kannada cinema to Hindi films and the television world of Malgudi Days, veteran actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, the Government of India announced on Wednesday.

Anant Nag named Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 recipient for five-decade career

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The 78-year-old actor will receive the honour at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as India’s highest honour in cinema and recognises an individual’s contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. The selection followed a recommendation from the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

The government said Nag’s cinematic journey had inspired generations and contributed to the country’s cultural landscape.

Noting his contribution to Kannada cinema and the range of characters he has portrayed over several decades, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X, “Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.”

“For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist,” Modi added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist,” Modi added. {{/usCountry}}

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Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar also congratulated Nag, calling the recognition a matter of pride for Kannadigas. “Kannada cinema’s veteran actor, unparalleled artist and versatile talent Anant Nag being announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024, one of the highest honours in Indian cinema, is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas,” Shivakumar said in a post on X.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Anant Nag. His artistic journey will always inspire future generations,” Shivakumar added.

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, Nag began his film career with the Kannada film Sankalp. He later entered Hindi cinema with Ankur. His work subsequently extended across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Marathi cinema, with his filmography crossing 300 films.

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More than 250 of those films were in Kannada. His career reached its 50-year mark in 2023, by which time he had worked across several generations of Indian filmmaking.

Nag’s presence also extended beyond the cinema screen. He appeared in Malgudi Days, the popular Doordarshan series based on the stories of writer R K Narayan. The programme became another enduring part of his career and introduced his work to a wider television audience.

He has received five Karnataka State Film Awards during his career. In 2025, the Government of India conferred the Padma Bhushan on him, the country’s third-highest civilian honour.