Ananya Panday quizzed for over an hour in Aryan Khan drugs case, called again tomorrow

Ananya Panday will have to be present at the NCB office again on Friday. Her statement will be recorded. 
Ananya Panday was interrogated for almost two hours on Thursday afternoon at the NCB office in Mumbai. (AFP)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 06:27 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for over an hour on Thursday evening after her name cropped up in the drugs case related to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. After questioning her for almost two hours, the NCB has asked her to be present at the office again on Friday at 11 am as her statements regarding this case will be recorded. Ananya is not an accused in the case and was called only for questioning, reports said. 

 

As the NCB summoned Ananya Panday for interrogation on Thursday morning, the actor reached the NCB office at around 4pm accompanied by her father Chunky Panday. Reports said she was interrogated purely in connection with Aryan Khan and not the others arrested in the case. She was asked about her acquaintance with Aryan Khan and whether she had any knowledge about Aryan Khan's drug consumption. She was also reportedly asked whether she also consumes drugs and about the suppliers if any. Her father Chunky Panday waited and the duo left together at around 6pm. 

The NCB reached Ananya Panday after the agency claimed that her name has come up in one of Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. On Thursday, the investigators reportedly raided her Mumbai home and seized her laptop and mobile phone for investigation. The actor is believed to have cancelled her shooting schedule for the next few days. 

On October 3, Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested from a Goa-bound cruise where they all were the attendees of a rave party. Aryan Khan was not found in possession of drugs but the NCB contested that he was part of the conspiracy that the agency is probing. Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats are playing a crucial role in the case as this is the evidence that the NCB is citing in front of the court. Based on WhatsApp chats, NCB said that Aryan Khan was not new to drug consumption. He was aware that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying drugs. The agency also said Aryan was in touch with people who might be part of an international drug network. 

