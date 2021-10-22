Did Ananya Panday arrange ganja for Aryan? Actor to face questioning for 2nd day

The Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the second consecutive day for questioning in the drug-related case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. The first round of questioning took place on Thursday and on Friday, the actor was called at 11am, though Ananya started from her Bandra house at around 2pm. Reports said that Ananya has denied teh allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan. She has also told the NCB officials that she never consumed drugs in her life. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," news agency ANI reported citing NCB sources.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Why Ananya Panday is being questioned

NCB officials said Ananya Panday's name cropped up in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. According to reports, Aryan Khan's chats indicate that in the year 2018-19, Ananya Panday helped supply drugs to Aryan Khan thrice by providing him with the numbers of drug dealers, ANI reported. Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan are known to be childhood friends and hence the actor has now come on NCB's radar following Aryan Khan's arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday is not an accused in the case

NCB officials on Thursday said that summoning her for interrogation does not indicate that she is an accused in the case. Ananya Panday has been summoned for interrogation. On Friday, her statement will be recorded. Reports said Ananya Panday was called for the second day as it was getting late on Thursday. Both days, she failed to turn up at the NCB office on time.

What questions did NCB ask Ananya on 1st day of interrogation?

Though the drugs case now involves 20 arrests, Ananya's questioning is specific to Aryan Khan and his WhatsApp chats. It is based on those WhatsApp chats that the NCB opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea claiming that Aryan is not new to drugs and has been consuming drugs for some time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya Panday was asked whether she knows anything about Aryan Khan's drugs consumption, whether she has consumed drugs, whether she arranged drugs for Aryan Khan etc. It has been learnt that Ananya Panday has dismissed any link with drugs.